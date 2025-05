“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions.”

A joint statement from the governments of Canada, the U.K. and France was issued on Monday night calling on Israel to “stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter the region” or face consequences described as “concrete actions.” This follows Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to “take control” of all of Gaza, and the launch of a significant military escalation.

“Israel suffered a heinous attack on October 7. We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response. The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law.”

Canada, the U.K. and France also express support for the joint efforts of the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and re-affirm “the important role of the High-level Two-State Solution Conference at the UN in June in building international consensus around… ‘the Arab plan.'”

“We will continue to work with the Palestinian Authority, regional partners, Israel and the United States to finalize consensus on arrangements for Gaza’s future, building on the Arab plan. And we are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end.”

The statement also calls on Hamas to release their remaining Israeli hostages. Over 200 Israelis were taken hostage as part of Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which left an estimated 1,139 Israelis dead. Over 61,700 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed since the war began.

For the full joint statement, please see the embed below.

