Canada named most desirable country in the world for relocation

According to a new report by Jobseeker, Canada has been named the most desirable country in the world for job relocation.

The report was compiled using national and regional search data to map out the places people around the world are looking to move to for work.

Canada is the most-searched country for job relocation, followed by Australia, Switzerland and the United States.

“For many years, Canada has been an appealing location for people all around the world to live and work. Factoring in accessibility while considering Canada’s comparatively strong economy, healthcare system and diverse culture — it’s clear why it remains an ideal location for people to relocate.”

The report found Canada to be the most popular country among job seekers in Costa Rica, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Canada was also recently named among the best countries in the world.

