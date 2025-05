A new report by Freedom House has named Canada the fifth freest country in the world.

Canada named among countries with the most freedom

According to a new report by Freedom House, Canada has been named among the top countries in the world with the most freedom.

The report, which rates people’s access to political rights and civil liberties in 210 countries, ranked Canada as the fifth freest country in the world, with a score of 97 (where 100 is the most free, and 1 is not free).

Finland received the highest score in the ranking, at 100, followed by New Zealand (99), Norway (99) and Sweden (99).

The United States ranked 57th, with a score of 84.

Canada, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden and Norway have all been named among the countries with the most freedom.

