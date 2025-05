For the 13th consecutive year, Canada is among the top five countries on Kearney’s FDI Confidence Index.

According to the 2025 Kearney FDI Confidence Index, Canada has been named the second most attractive country for foreign direct investment.

The United States and the United Kingdom round out the top three countries on the Index, followed by Japan and Germany. Canada was also named among the countries with the most optimistic economic outlook.

This is the 13th consecutive year that Canada places among the top five markets on the FDI Confidence Index, which measures the likelihood of a country attracting foreign direct investment.

“Canada’s 12-year plan to invest $180-billion in infrastructure, extending through 2028, has focused on projects repairing and upgrading public transit systems and roads, enhancing digital infrastructure, and tackling affordable housing challenges. Further, Canada continues to be a powerhouse in clean energy infrastructure, with investment in the area growing 19% in 2024 to reach $35-billion USD and landing Canada at 8th globally according to BloombergNEF’s Energy Transition Investment Trends 2025 report.”

Canada named 2nd most attractive country for foreign direct investment

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.