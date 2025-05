Check out the complete list and schedule for this year’s pedestrian streets in Montreal — four of which are already in effect.

Signalling the unofficial start of summer, the City of Montreal has announced the 2025 schedule for 8 pedestrian streets, covering 7.3 kilometres and allowing foot traffic to 1,300 businesses.

The endeavour is part of a $12-million investment in the seasonal transformation of these streets through 2027, as announced last year. As Montreal city councillor Alia Hassan-Cournol said at the time, “Pedestrianized streets are now part of Montreal’s DNA.”

8 pedestrian streets in Montreal, summer 2025

Mont-Royal From St-Laurent to St-Denis (May 26–Oct. 16), St-Denis to de Lorimier (May 26–Sept. 4) Wellington From 6th Avenue to Régina (June 2–Sept. 19) Ste-Catherine (as well as St-Christophe) From St-Hubert to Papineau (May 15–Oct. 14) Ontario E. From Pie-IX to Darling (June 16–Sept. 12) Duluth E. From St-Laurent to St-Hubert (June 16–Oct. 16) St-Denis (as well as Emery Street) From Sherbrooke to Ste-Catherine (June 14–Sept. 15) Bernard From Wiseman to Bloomfield (May 24-Sept. 21) De Castelnau E. From St-Denis to de Gaspé (May 12–Nov. 7)

In addition to those listed above, the following Montreal streets will go pedestrian-only temporarily this summer, care of borough initiatives.

Place-du-Marché-Nord at Jean-Talon Market (June 5–Oct. 19, Thurs.–Sun., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.)

(June 5–Oct. 19, Thurs.–Sun., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.) Monkland From Melrose to Girouard (Aug. 21–24)

From Melrose to Girouard (Aug. 21–24) Lacombe From Gatineau to Côte-des-Neiges (Sept. 11–14)

