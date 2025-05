Renowned Little Italy establishment Mon Lapin is once again the highest ranked restaurant in Montreal.

25 Montreal restaurants have been named among Canada’s 100 Best for 2025

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list is back and it includes 25 Montreal restaurants for 2025. Once again, renowned Little Italy establishment Mon Lapin is the highest rated Montreal restaurant on the list.

This year’s top ranked restaurant in Canada is Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station, Ontario.

“Our panel for the 2025 list featured an all-time high of 160 voting judges — a balanced mix of informed culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food-service professionals. Their number in each province and region is proportional to its population. Each judge is asked to submit a list of their top 10 restaurant experiences of the previous year, ranking them with consideration to service, décor, depth of the cellar and — above all else — food quality. Points are assigned to restaurants for each placement on a ballot and are heavily weighted for higher finishes.”

The Montreal (and Verdun) restaurants on the list can be found below. For the complete list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, please visit their website.

2. Mon Lapin

7. Beba

11. Le Violon

17. Monarque

20. Montréal Plaza

22. Cabaret l’Enfer

24. Alma

25. Pichai

27. Bar-St-Denis

31. Casavant

35. Parapluie

40. Mastard

44. Salle Climatisée

46. Joe Beef

48. Sabayon

61. L’Express

64. Gia Vin & Grill

67. Toqué!

76. Au Pied de Cochon

77. Juliette Plaza

83. Heni

85. Kitano Shokudo

90. Nora Gray

91. Damas

100. Claire Jacques

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.