Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Amazon’s Prime Gaming feature was introduced back in September 2016, giving users the opportunity to play exclusive games, claim in-game content, and enjoy a free monthly subscription to a Twitch channel of their choice.

Essentially, the service was designed as a perk for Amazon Prime members, integrating gaming benefits with the broader Prime ecosystem. And it’s been successful. Just last year, it was reported that over 10 million Canadians use Amazon Prime, with the service overtaking Netflix in market share. As well as this, since its launch, Prime Gaming has been expanding its offerings, providing members with a rotating selection of free games, including exclusive loot for popular titles and unique in-game cosmetics.

In 2025, it remains a popular option for gamers, but with even more potential changes on the horizon, the impact might be more fundamental. There are some who suggest, for instance, that Prime Gaming will begin to influence Prime’s TV and film production, performing a crossover that hasn’t been seen before in the streaming landscape.

The Success of Online Games

Before we get into that, however, let’s first look into the success of the online gaming landscape. Over the last decade, the online gaming industry has experienced explosive growth, with global revenues surpassing $100 billion, and this has been particularly evident in the iGaming industry. According to a recent study, there are over 19.3 million of our citizens playing Canadian slots, with around 75% of Canadians gambling in some shape or form.

This would have felt almost unprecedented ten years ago, when the gaming scene was far more traditional. But as time has moved on, players have begun drifting towards more convenient, accessible gaming experiences, with the rise of smartphones and improved internet infrastructure being significant contributors to the shift.

This is why platforms like Amazon have jumped on board. Recognising the massive potential of the online gaming industry, Amazon’s mission has been to draw those players – who are already playing games online – further into its ecosystem, using Prime Gaming to strategically position itself in the market and capitalise on the growing demand for instant, digital-first gaming experiences.

The Impact of Prime Gaming

And it’s fair to say it’s worked. As we mentioned previously, Prime Gaming is one of the most popular gaming subscription services available today, offering a range of perks that keep players engaged and has successfully attracted millions of users who are already active in the gaming space. One of the biggest advantages – and perhaps the most clever, worthwhile strategy from the company’s point of view – is its integration with Twitch, which is the world’s leading game streaming platform.

By allowing users to claim free subscriptions to Twitch streamers, Amazon has created a win-win scenario in the gaming space, allowing players to get added value while streamers receive financial support and increased engagement. In other words, it’s not one or the other. Prime Gaming is a complete package that feels inclusive and mutually beneficial for everyone involved.

The Future of Prime Gaming

Even so, Amazon is looking to take things further. According to a few rumours circulating the internet, Amazon is planning to further integrate itself into the online gaming community, focusing on casino-style games and applications that will help to draw in more members of the iGaming community. There have also been some changes in partnerships, with Amazon ending its collaboration with popular mobile game League of Legends just last year.

This suggests that Amazon is looking to expand its own gaming content, giving itself more control over its offerings by creating and distributing its Prime-exclusive content that can only be played by subscribers to the service. If this were the case, it could spell big changes when it comes to its TV and film production. If Amazon were to start developing its own games, of course, it would draw heavily on its resources, shifting the focus toward an expanding gaming operation rather than the TV and film productions it has become so well known for.

In this scenario, Amazon might choose to reallocate funds and energy into the gaming side of things, which would then mean fewer investments in creating high-budget TV series and films, or a possible shift towards lower-cost, more sustainable production models for Amazon Prime Video.

On the other side of the coin, however, it might positively influence Prime’s TV and film production. If Amazon shifts resources towards games, for instance, this could open up innovative opportunities for cross-platform integration between gaming, TV, and film, whether that’s through game adaptations or even interactive TV and film experiences – series’ where viewers make choices that impact the storyline.

By integrating more gaming-focused content, Amazon might also choose to produce fewer high-budget TV series and films, and instead opt for cost-efficient and targeted content that appeals directly to the growing gaming audience. This could include documentaries about gaming, game adaptations, or even low-budget series’ tied to Prime Gaming. These productions could benefit from a smaller budget but still generate a strong return on investment, especially since they’re guaranteed to resonate with existing Prime Gaming fans.

As ever with Amazon, the company is playing its cards close to its chest, but with Prime Gaming continuing to grow, the future is not going to be short on opportunities.