Written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, this play tells the true story of Tomaschoff’s discovery that he has 35 siblings.

Wild true story Our Little Secret: The 23andMe® Musical comes to Montreal April 27 to May 18

Written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, the Segal Theatre production Our Little Secret: The 23andMe® Musical tells the wild, true story of Tomaschoff’s shocking DNA discovery: he’s not an only child, but one of more than 35 siblings scattered around the globe.

Blending comedy, drama and a range of musical styles, with music by Ryan Peters and direction by Tracey Erin Smith, the show captures Tomaschoff’s journey from disbelief to acceptance, delivering a message about family and identity.

Our Little Secret: The 23andMe® Musical is at the Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine) from April 27 to May 18.

