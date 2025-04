What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, April 28

Vote in the 2025 Canadian federal election

Check out Smart Voting

Check out Vote Well

strategic voting is cool 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ if ur in canada pls vote 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/79lb8nnUGD — elysha (@usaywhatamind) April 20, 2025

Election Night Comedy Show & results-watch at Bar Co-op Milton Parc

