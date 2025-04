What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, April 17

Cinéma du Musée screens Alejandro Jodorowsky’s The Holy Mountain

The Harlem Globetrotters at Place Bell (April 17) & the Bell Centre (April 18)

Danse Danse presents Peeping Tom’s Triptych at Place des Arts

Montreal “world punk” vets GrimSkunk play MTELUS

NOIR club night at Zama Resto Lounge

