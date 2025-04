What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 15

Skyscrapers by the Roots exhibition at the MAC

LaSalle College open house

St. Louis hip hop star Nelly & co. play the Bell Centre

NYC alt-pop artist Vlad Holiday plays l’Escogriffe

Comedy on Mackay weekly stand-up show

