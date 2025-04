What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, April 24

Iconic rock band & drama kings Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds play Place Bell

a hole is a hole is a hole performance at MAI April 24–26

Blue Metropolis literary festival April 24–27

Cold Glitter: The Untold Story of Canadian Glam book launch at North Star

Nice review of "Cold Glitter" in The Toronto Star that describes my writing style as cheeky! Ooooh, I'll take it! Read a cheeky book by a cheeky writer! Stay cheeky! www.thestar.com/entertainmen…. — Robert Dayton (@robertdayton.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T19:06:20.604Z

L.A. rock band the Linda Lindas play Fairmount Theatre

