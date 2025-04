What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, April 9

MAI presents hip hop/contemporary dance show DIRT April 9 to 12

[guāng yīn] The Lightest Dark Is Darker Than the Darkest Light at Agora de la danse April 9 to 12

Belgian indie rock artist Tamino plays MTELUS

NYC avant-pop act Leya plays Cabaret Foufs

Florida sludgewave band Traitors play Bar le Ritz PDB

