What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, April 23

Watch the Habs play game 2 against the Washington Capitals

Sylvie Cotton’s “Chaque jour se tenir entre les trous” at Agora de la Danse April 23–26

Confronting Medical Colonialism talk at McGill

Live R&B at le Mal Nécessaire

California indie pop artist Remi Wolf plays MTELUS

British indie electro-pop Laurel plays Bar le Ritz PDB

