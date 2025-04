What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 22

Free access to MEM museum for public transit users for Earth Day

Mean Girls musical at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier April 22–27

Danse Danse presents Hocus Pocus at PDA’s Cinquième Salle April 22–26

The Poly Mic Just for Laughs Showcase edition at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

British post-punk vets Gang of Four play Théâtre Beanfield

