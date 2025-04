What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, April 30

Dance show CARCAÇA is at Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve April 30 to May 3

Habs vs. Capitals, official viewing party at Espace 1909

Pounding the Pavement — Montreal Street Photography exhibition at the McCord Museum

David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds screens at Cinéma du Parc

Montreal jazz-rock artist Karneef album launch at la Sala Rossa

Frizzi 2 Fulci — Zombie screening, live score at Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.