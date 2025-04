What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, April 16

Habs vs. Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre

National Canadian Film Day screenings at various cinemas

L.A. alt-pop band Cryogeyser plays Casa del Popolo

Chicago doom metal band REZN plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Atlanta folk duo Hey, Nothing plays le Ministère

