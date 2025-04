What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 29

YES Employment+Entrepreneurship presents Business Skills for Creative Souls

Our Little Secret: The 23andMe Musical is at the Segal Centre through May 18

British girl group FLO plays MTELUS

Chicago indie rock act Beach Bunny plays Théatre Beanfield

U.S. dark wave band Twin Tribes and U.K. vets the Chameleons play SAT

