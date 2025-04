What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 1

Danse Danse presents Alan Lake’s Orpheus | S’abreuver des volcans, April 1 to 5

Iris Setlakwe warehouse sale on Chabanel, April 1–5

Montréal Victoire vs. New York Sirens at Place Bell (Pride Night)

Comedy on Mackay

NYC indie pop band Daisy the Great plays Cabaret Fouf

