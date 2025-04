What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, April 10

Old God performs as part of the Montreal Clown Festival

Habitat Sonore audio-visual experience at PHI Centre

Visions of Resistance – Land, Memory & Art as Healing

Chicago indie rock band Babe Report plays l’Escogriffe

French singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan plays MTELUS April 10 & 11

