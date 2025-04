What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, April 14

Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand plays MTELUS

Habs vs. the Chicago Blackhwaks at the Bell Centre

Toronto R&B/pop act Jutes plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Mamma Mia screening with Tranna Wintour & Mary Fagdalene

Halifax’s DEADØNE brings The Dreamer Disease EP release tour to Casa

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.