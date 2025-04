What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 11

MAI presents hip hop/contemporary dance show DIRT through April 12

[guāng yīn] The Lightest Dark Is Darker Than the Darkest Light at Agora de la danse through April 12

Montreal Clown Festival presents Le Grand Imbécile

Saturday, April 12

Haunted Happenings (Concordia Theatre performance) at CCA

Montreal Air Guitar Championships at Piranha Bar

British comedian Troy Hawke performs at Théâtre Beanfield

Sunday, April 13

Plural contemporary art fair April 11–13

Sook Yin Lee’s film Paying for It screens at Cinéma Moderne

Scottish post-rock stars Mogwai play Théâtre Beanfield

