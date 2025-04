What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 25

Two new PHI Foundation exhibitions: Lap-See Lam: Shadow Play & Nico Williams: Bingo

Bagel Burlesque Expo festival at Studio TD April 25 & 26

Sylvie Cotton’s “Chaque jour se tenir entre les trous” continues through April 26 at Agora de la Danse

Saturday, April 26

Last Day to see a hole is a hole is a hole performance at MAI April 24–26

Moment Factory’s The Aura immersive experience at Notre-Dame Basilica (through Aug. 31)

Daily Show correspondent/writer Josh Johnson does stand-up at the Rialto

Sunday, April 27

Cinéma du Parc screens David Lynch’s The Elephant Man

Pounding the Pavement MTL street photography exhibition at McCord Museum

Machine Head and In Flames play MTELUS

