What to do this Easter weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 18

Federal election advance voting April 18–21

Pounding the Pavement exhibition opens at the McCord Stewart Museum

Montreal rapper/singer Backxwash’s album release show at SAT

U.S. alt-rock vets Mercury Rev play Théâtre Outremont with Elephant Stone

Saturday, April 19

Canadian folk/pop singer Shaina Hayes plays Théâtre Fairmount

Atlanta noise rock duo ’68 plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Cinéma du Parc screens David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive April 18–20

Sunday, April 20

Maleficarum market resurrection edition April 19–20

British singer Myles Smith plays MTELUS April 18 & 20

Monday, April 21

Habs vs. Washington Capitals game 1 NHL playoffs

Comedian Mo Amer performs at Olympia April 20 & 21

Victoria, B.C. metal band Spiritbox plays MTELUS

