Voting Conservative in Canada’s next election puts you on the wrong side of history

For Conservatives, politics isn’t about helping people — it’s about seeing what you can get away with. Just like Trump. That’s why they hate being fact-checked. Conservatives actually think they should be allowed to lie and spread disinformation.

Conservative voters are by far the most likely to have positive impressions of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and make up almost the entire population that wants Canada to become the 51st state.

Conservatives are also the least likely to support a woman’s right to choose, the most likely to deny the existence of climate change and the most likely to oppose gun control.

There’s no reason why hateful and divisive candidates like Donald Trump and Pierre Poilievre should even have a chance at being elected. Donald Trump is a perfect example of what happens when citizens vote against their own best interests.

We must remain united against them.

