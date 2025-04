If you’re coming to Montreal in the spring and looking for things to do, you’re in the right spot! We’ll review some of our favourite options.

Montreal is beautiful in the spring, and there are many activities to do in the city. Whether you’re into history, nature, or music, you’ll likely have no trouble finding something to amuse yourself.

If you’re coming to Montreal in the spring and looking for things to do, you’re in the right spot! Below, we’ll review some of our favourite options, so keep reading.

Visit the Botanical Garden

This is a no-brainer for all nature lovers. The Montreal Botanical Garden is always an attraction, but during the spring, these 185 acres become even more beautiful. The retreat is covered in tulips, cherry blossoms and lilacs, so you’ll have plenty of incredible sights along the way.

If you’re into photography, this will be the place to take a selfie with the most colourful background. On top of that, Montreal’s Botanical Garden is home to 22,000 plant varieties. Find a place among them and have a picnic with friends, family, or a special someone.

Discover Old Montreal

Old Montreal takes on a special allure in springtime. Its cobblestone streets, framed by newly budding trees, sit alongside the St Lawrence River. Wander through to appreciate the historic charm — from the majestic Notre-Dame Basilica to the 17th-century structures. Pause at Place Jacques-Cartier, where street performers and artists emerge with the warmer weather.

Relax on a Rainy Day

Rainy days aren't as fun for sightseeing. And, if you're a traveller, you know that visiting a new city often comes with at least one afternoon spent in the hotel.

Explore the Markets

Montreal’s public markets thrive in spring, brimming with fresh produce, local delicacies, and a true taste of the city’s culinary essence. Jean-Talon Market in Little Italy stands out, its stalls overflowing with seasonal treasures like fiddleheads, ramps, and maple syrup. Complement your haul with a fresh baguette or a coffee from a nearby vendor. Alternatively, Atwater Market, near the Lachine Canal, is perfect for picking up artisanal cheeses or a pastry to savour by the water. Both locations capture the local spirit and are excellent for gathering ingredients for a spring meal.

Attend a Festival

Montreal’s festival season begins in spring, weaving together culture, music, and cuisine in memorable ways. The Montreal International Jazz Festival occasionally previews outdoor performances late in the season, while events like Printemps Numérique (Digital Spring) highlight artistic and technological creativity. Food enthusiasts should watch for pop-up events tied to the city’s dynamic dining scene, such as street food gatherings or maple-inspired tastings. Consult local listings as your visit approaches, as dates vary annually.