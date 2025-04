The CPC promises that $90-billion in new spending will be paid for with projected revenue from future policies.

At a press conference today, Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney commented on the Conservative Party platform, which was released this morning. The CPC, who were the last party to make their costed platform public, promise that $90-billion in new spending over the next four years will be paid for with economic growth that they project will be generated by their new measures.

Carney calls it a “nightmare platform” that relies on “magical economic growth that falls from the sky.”

“There are so many phantom numbers in that platform. Their ‘Bring It Home’ tax cut only arrives in year four of this plan. The middle-class tax cut proposed in our platform comes right now, while we’re in this purchasing-power crisis. These numbers are a joke. We aren’t in a joke. We’re in the worst crisis of our lives. It takes a serious government — it takes a serious plan that delivers today, that delivers investment, that grows this economy, stands up to Trump and moves forward.”

Carney noted that the CPC platform doesn’t have a plan to deal with Donald Trump and the ongoing threats of accelerating tariffs and annexation.

“In a week’s time, who’s going to be negotiating with President Trump and who’s going to be managing the finances of this country? Is it going to be myself and our team, or is it going to be a group that made up their platform on a napkin a few days before the election?”

"There's a phantom growth that comes from the sky in his platform—that arrives and changes his numbers," says Liberal Leader Mark Carney in response to a question on the Conservative election platform, which Pierre Poilievre released earlier in the day.#cdnpoli #elxn2025 pic.twitter.com/t9JflzdjKM — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 22, 2025

