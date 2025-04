Unfavourability of Poilievre is at an all-time high.

Quebec is the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 36% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 23% of people in Quebec, the province where positive impressions of Poilievre are lowest.

Conversely, a majority of Canadians (60%), including 69% of Quebecers, say they have a negative opinion of Poilievre. Unfavourability of Poilievre is currently at an all-time high.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Saskatchewan (55%) and Alberta (51%).

Net favourability of Pierre Poilievre currently sits at an all-time low of -24% nationally. In Quebec, that percentage decreases to -46%.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney now leads Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 39 points.

Overall, a majority of Canadians across all age groups, income and education levels have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 10 to 13, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,216 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

