Roughly two-thirds of women in Canada have a negative opinion of the CPC leader.

Prospect of Poilievre as PM found to ‘induce unease’ among Canadians, especially women

Unfavourability of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has reached a new all-time high. A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that 60% of Canadians now have a negative impression of Pierre Poilievre, including roughly two-thirds of women (63%) and Canadians aged 18 to 34 (66%).

According to a previous Angus Reid study, a majority of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have a “hidden agenda.” The prospects of a Poilievre government were found to “induce unease” among Canadians, especially women.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney is currently favoured by a majority of Canadians (55%). Carney’s net favourability is 43 points higher than that of Poilievre.

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 4 to 7, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,184 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

