While Mark Carney focuses on national unity, a majority of Canadians see Pierre Poilievre as the candidate dividing this country.

Pierre Poilievre wants to divide Canadians — don’t let him

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians (56%) see Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as the candidate most likely to divide Canadians.

Just 29% say the same about Liberal Party leader Mark Carney.

Carney is also seen as the best candidate to handle Donald Trump (+27) and improve Canadians’ household finances (+11).

“Mark Carney has promised to double the rate of housing construction in Canada by creating a new federal entity that would both develop housing and provide financing to homebuilders. The Liberals have also promised the creation of a $5-billion Trade Diversification Corridor fund to build infrastructure and create jobs to diversify Canada’s trading partners.”

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 28 to 31, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,131 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

