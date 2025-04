A Conservative government would be detrimental to abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare funding and education.

Pierre Poilievre voted against a woman’s right to choose 5 times

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has voted against a woman’s right to choose at least five times.

According to the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada (ARCC), a Conservative government would be detrimental to abortion access, as well as LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare funding and access, and education.

The ARCC has compiled a list of the threats to abortion rights that a Conservative government would bring to Canada. Read their full report here.

At least 48 anti-choice private members’ bills or motions have been introduced in the House of Commons since 1987. For details, please visit the ARCC website.

Below is a list of five times Pierre Poilievre voted against the right to choose.

2008, Bill C-484

2010, Bill C-510

2012, M-312

2016, Bill C-225

2023, Bill C-311

