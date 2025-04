“The fact that the Conservatives have unleashed a slate of ads in the final days of the campaign that don’t feature Poilievre has not gone unnoticed.”

Pierre Poilievre’s poor favourability will cost the Conservatives come election time

According to 338Canada, the Liberals are projected to win a majority in the federal election on April 28.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that 57% of Canadians have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre, including a large majority of women (66%) and Canadians aged 18 to 34 (66%). Just 38% of Canadians have a positive opinion of the Conservative Party leader.

Conversely, 54% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, whose net favourability sits at +13% — 32 points higher than that of Pierre Poilievre.

“Pierre Poilievre’s struggle to gain traction with Canadians has persisted from when he was first elected as CPC leader in September 2022. The fact that the Conservatives have unleashed a slate of ads in the final days of the campaign that don’t feature Poilievre has not gone unnoticed. Former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt speculated that perhaps the Conservatives are responding to feedback from voters during their door-knocking that they are considering the party but don’t like the leader.”

A previous Angus Reid study found that 90% of new Liberal voters say they have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre. Half of former Conservatives cite Poilievre as the factor that drove them away from the CPC.

The fact remains that Pierre Poilievre is divisive, rubs most Canadians the wrong way and a large majority don’t want to see him become prime minister.

As a result, support for the Conservatives will continue to decrease as the election approaches.

338Canada🍁federal update | April 27, 2025



🔴LPC 187

🔵CPC 125

⚜️BQ 23

🟠NDP 7

🟢GPC 1



Details here → https://t.co/IQaKoGJaEl



Find your riding here → https://t.co/W797rPu6zX pic.twitter.com/HzoD7mOYoF — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) April 27, 2025 Pierre Poilievre’s poor favourability will cost the Conservatives come election time

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.