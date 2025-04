Even Elon Musk’s Grok has named Poilievre as the Canadian politician spreading the most disinformation on X.

According to generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, Pierre Poilievre is the #1 spreader of disinformation in Canada.

The Conservative Party leader was also found to have told the most lies during the French-language leaders’ debate on April 16.

When asked to name the top 5 people in Canada spreading the most disinformation, ChatGPT generated the following list.

Elon Musk’s “truth-seeking” AI Grok has also named Poilievre as the Canadian politician spreading the most disinformation on X.

When asked to provide examples of the disinformation shared by Poilievre, Grok expanded on the eight points below. For the full report, please click here.

1. Misleading Economic Chart on Social Media (2024)

2. Fertilizer Reduction Strategy (2022)

3. World Economic Forum (WEF) Conspiracy Theories (2023)

4. Drug Policy Misrepresentations (2024)

5. Climate Policy and Carbon Tax (2023–2024)

6. Foreign Interference and Security Briefings (2023–2025)

7. Traffic Accident Mischaracterized as Terrorism (2023)

8. Alleged Ties to Extremists and Conspiracy Theorists

A previous study by EKOS found that 84% of Canadians with the strongest belief in disinformation vote Conservative.

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election on April 28.

"Canada Proud — a group whose team Pierre Poilievre reportedly hired in 2022 — ran between $150K and $200K in anti-Carney attack ads, paid for by donors to 'the cause.' Some ads paired false allegations with AI photos — disinformation viewed by millions."

