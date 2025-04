Pierre Poilievre is officially the most unpopular party leader in Canada

According to the Angus Reid Institute, Pierre Poilievre is the most unpopular party leader in Canada ahead of the next federal election.

Just 34% of Canadians have a positive opinion of the Conservative Party leader, while 60% say their opinion of him is negative. Poilievre’s net favourability currently sits at -26%.

“Pierre Poilievre is trending in the wrong direction. The CPC leader has struggled to endear himself to Canadians. A majority of Canadians have consistently said they have a negative opinion of Poilievre. Mark Carney is now seen as the best choice for prime minister, and the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war and threats of annexation. Under Carney, the Liberals are currently polling at their highest level of support since September 2016.”

Favourability of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney is currently 55%, with a net favourability of +17%. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh sits at 35% favourability (-22%).

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet’s favourability, which is only measured among Quebecers, is now 56% (+24%).

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 4 to 7, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,184 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

