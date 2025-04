With an inner circle stacked with fossil fuel lobbyists, it’s no wonder that Pierre Poilievre voted against the environment 400 times.

Maybe it’s not surprising for a career politician who has voted against the environment 400 times in 20 years, but Pierre Poilievre has capitulated to every one of Big Oil’s demands.

Sensing an opportunity to exploit the tariff war, Canada’s biggest oil and gas companies issued a list of demands a few weeks ago, insisting Canada abandon essentially all oversight and regulation, end the environmental protections for the West Coast, eliminate industrial carbon levies and emissions caps, and anything else that’s standing in their way.



Poilievre was the first to endorse the demands, as if kowtowing to a destructive, largely American-owned industry was something to be proud of.

But what you might not know is that Poilievre’s inner circle is stacked with lobbyists representing the oil and gas sector, and his campaign has received major donations from oil industry insiders. As recently reported by DeSmog, Poilievre can be tied directly to Enbridge, Pathways Alliance, Koch Industries and the Canadian Gas Association.



Poilievre likes to present himself as a regular guy focused on Canadians’ bread and butter concerns, but the reality is he’s a well-connected shill for the industry that’s undermined Canada for decades and is preventing Canada from transitioning off fossil fuels.

