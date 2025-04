As of April 21, 2025, the Conservatives have not released a party platform for the election they a) knew was coming, b) spent all of 2024 trying to goad Trudeau into calling early, and c) were going to win in a landslide up until three months ago. This is pathetic by any objective measure.

To me, it demonstrates that this isn’t as much a political party as it is a ChatGPT-based slogan-generating algorithm speaking through the mouth of everyone’s least favourite muppet, Pierre Poilievre. Perhaps it was too much to expect from a party that has spent nearly a decade in opposition to have a clearly articulated vision for Canada that’s different from the current government. Then again, the Conservatives have essentially made “Fuck Trudeau” their ideology, and the average Conservative voter has made it their core identity.



What can I say about Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives? Well, for one, he’s banned national media from travelling with him on his campaign plane, an ignoble first that ought to be disqualifying. Second, the Conservative Party have placed strict limits on who is allowed to ask him questions, and have further tried to prevent journalists from talking to party supporters and local candidates. It’s no secret Poilievre hates journalists, particularly anyone who’s going to scrutinize his policies. That is, quite frankly, an unforgivable sin for any politician. The fourth estate — an adversarial press — is the bedrock of democracy. Poilievre’s disdain for critical journalists and the institution of journalism is no surprise, given that he campaigned for far-right troll Ezra Levant, the guy who tried to hijack a CBC broadcast and started shit-fits with other journalists during the English leaders’ debate, leading to the cancellation of the planned press scrum afterwards.

What we do know about Pierre Poilievre (who has exercised extreme message-control throughout his campaign) is that, in 20 years in Parliament, he has essentially accomplished nothing worth mentioning. He has voted against the environment and climate 400 times during that period, despite the climate crisis having become demonstrably worse throughout his time in office.

Poilievre has voted against the Canadian Dental Care Plan, $10 a day daycare, the National School Food Program, the Canada Child Benefit and raising the federal minimum wage, all while whining about the affordability crisis. He’s also voted agains a proposed first-home savings account and a proposal to build four million new homes.

According to a report by La Presse, Poilievre seems to have the loosest grasp on facts and the truth, as the publication found that he lied, embellished or misled far more than any of the other candidates during last week’s debate.

Surprising absolutely no one, Pierre Poilievre told the most lies at last night’s French-language leaders’ debate — by far. https://t.co/YjtMHq6NaP — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) April 17, 2025 Pierre Poilievre has accomplished nothing during his 20 years in Parliament

