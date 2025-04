“Triptych unfolds in three confined spaces where tormented characters grapple with forces beyond their control.”

Peeping Tom theatre company to stage surreal show Triptych in Montreal from April 16 to 19

The Belgian company Peeping Tom is staging Triptych, a surreal trilogy that blends dance, theatre and cinema in a hyperrealist, genre-defying experience. Directed by Gabriela Carrizo and Franck Chartier, the performance challenges perceptions of time and space, immersing the audience as voyeurs of haunting, intimate dramas.

The trilogy unfolds in three confined spaces — a parlour filled with locked doors, a boat cabin and a flooded, abandoned restaurant — where tormented characters grapple with forces beyond their control. Seamless set changes unfold like film scenes, amplifying the eerie, dreamlike atmosphere with unsettling soundscapes. Renowned for its raw physicality and inventive storytelling, Triptych pushes the boundaries of contemporary performance art.

Danse Danse presents Triptych at at Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve (260 de Maisonneuve W., 2nd floor) from April 16–19

