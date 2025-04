Carney has a 14-point lead over Pierre Poilievre in net favourability.

New poll finds Mark Carney leads in favourability among debate watchers

According to an Abacus Data poll of Canadians who watched last night’s debate, Liberal leader Mark Carney leads in favourability among federal party leaders.

59% rated Carney’s performance at the debate positively, the highest score among leaders who took part in the debate. Just 22% have a negative opinion of Mark Carney’s performance.

The net impact on favourability for Carney is +37, 14 points higher than that of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (+23).

Please note that this poll did not include French-speaking respondents, which likely hurt Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet’s score and benefitted Poilievre, whose favourability among Francophones is notably low (last measured at 24% by Angus Reid).

