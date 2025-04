Shows, parties, workshops and a conference are going down as part of the 13th edition of 100Lux.

Montreal festival 100Lux celebrates street dance and hip hop culture with a dynamic lineup of local and international talent for its 13th edition. The festival’s week-long program features performances, battles, workshops, parties and conferences, spotlighting the vibrant intersection of dance and music.

Highlights include the Syncopated Rootz workshops and party featuring workshops by Hurrikane (NYC) and Chester Whitmore (NYC), plus a dance night with DJs Namco, Sovann and Blackgold.

Festival 100Lux is happening at various venues from April 21 to 27.

