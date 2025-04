The 6th edition of this dog lovers’ event, part of Japan Week 2025, is the largest of its kind in Canada.

Montreal shiba and akita event to unite over 200 adorable dogs on May 10

Canada’s largest gathering of shiba and akita dogs is happening in Montreal on May 10 as part of Japan Week. Over 200 dogs are expected.

Presented by SDC Côte-des-Neiges, the 6th edition of this free dog lovers’ event invites owners of these adorable breeds, as well as the public, to gather at Placette Côte-des-Neiges at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

The event is also doubling as a kimono/yukata gathering, so take that as suggested attire — at least for the humans in attendance.

To register your shiba or akita for the Montreal gathering, please click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Semaine Japon (@lasemainejapon) Montreal shiba and akita event to unite over 200 adorable dogs on May 10

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.