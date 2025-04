“Known for its eclectic menu, the chefs combine classic French techniques with global influences.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Montréal Plaza. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Montréal Plaza

Founded by Charles-Antoine Crête and Cheryl Johnson, Montréal Plaza is a confluence of their culinary prowess and Crête’s unmistakably playful personality. Known for its eclectic menu, the chefs combine classic French techniques with global influences. A likely pick for a Michelin Star based on the chefs’ pedigrees, the restaurant’s clear identity and the quality of the food. (6230 St-Hubert)

For more on Montréal Plaza and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.