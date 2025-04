“Candide is an excuse to make people smile.”

Candide

“Love and precision, warmth and refinement, but in the end, Candide is an excuse to make people smile.” John Winter Russell’s celebrated restaurant is always carefully considered and thoughtfully executed. It’s got all the makings of a Michelin-Star restaurant. (551 St-Martin)

