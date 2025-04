The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Bouillon Bilk. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Bouillon Bilk

Bouillon Bilk is all about nuance, precision and finesse. Having recently moved to a new location, they’ve only dialled things up. This is a highly skilled, highly technical team putting out beautifully intricate dishes. Seems ripe for a Michelin Star.

