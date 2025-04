The 45th edition of the Jazz Fest will run from June 26 to July 5.

The Montreal Jazz Fest has dropped the complete lineup for their 2025 edition, including headliners Nas (performing his album Illmatic with a symphony orchestra) Ayra Starr and Thundercat.

Also on the bill for the festival’s 45th edition are Allison Russell, Elisapie, the Violent Femmes, Mavis Staples, Men I Trust, Ben Harper and Jeff Goldblum (yes, the actor) with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

There will also be a celebration of the great Montreal pianist Oscar Peterson for his centennial.

See the complete Montreal Jazz Fest 2025 lineup below.

For more on the Montreal Jazz Fest, please visit their website.

