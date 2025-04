“Carney has an advantage over Poilievre on nearly all of Canadians’ top issues.”

Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 25 points as the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Liberal Party leader Mark Carney is considered to be the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war between Canada and the United States, ahead of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre by 25 points.

Net favourability of Carney is currently 32 points higher than that of Poilievre. Carney is also the favoured candidate across almost all of Canadians’ top issues.

“Mark Carney has an advantage over Pierre Poilievre on nearly all of Canadians’ top issues. Carney is preferred by 25 points on handling the U.S. trade relationship, 23 points on growing non-U.S. trade, 13 points on growing the economy and 13 points on improving healthcare.”

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 23 to 26, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,820 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

