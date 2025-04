Over a dozen variations of Quebec’s national dish — weighing in at roughly two pounds per serving — will be sold at Marché Central on Easter Weekend.

Le Grand PoutineFest comes to Marché Central in Montreal from April 18 to 20

The food festival that brings myriad variations of poutine to sites across the province every year is launching its 2025 tour in Montreal this month. Vendors will be serving up 15 types of Quebec’s national dish at Marché Central from April 18 to 20, including lobster, Cordon Bleu, General Tao chicken, tofu bang bang, brisket and Teriyaki. Le Grand PoutineFest aims to offer something for everyone — who can stomach roughly two pounds of fries, curds, gravy and toppings, that is.

The site, located at 302 Marché Central, will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. There will also be live music on site, with acts TBA.

For more on Le Grand PoutineFest in Montreal, please visit their website.

