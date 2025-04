With the Habs in round one of the playoffs, the STM has had to change the customary “Go Habs Go!” or “GO! Canadiens GO!” text running on the front of its buses due to a complaint filed to the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).

The digital crawl now reads “Allez! Canadiens Allez!”

The OQLF requested the change on the part of the STM after receiving a complaint last year while the transit service was featuring the phrase “Go! CF MTL Go!” to support the city’s soccer team. The text change, which complies with Bill 96, reportedly had to be done manually on each bus, and took months to complete.

‘Go Habs Go’ messaging on STM buses changed due to OQLF complaint https://t.co/hYKDAelhw0 — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) April 24, 2025 ‘Go Habs Go’ messaging on STM buses changed due to OQLF complaint

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.