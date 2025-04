The Academy Award-winning animated adventure film is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

Flow tops streaming charts in Canada for a second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second straight week is Academy Award-winning animated adventure film Flow, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“A solitary cat, displaced by a great flood, finds refuge on a boat with various species and must navigate the challenges of adapting to a transformed world together.”

In second and third place are G20 (Prime Video) and Anora (Prime Video).

