Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador now has the highest approval rating in the country.

Danielle Smith and François Legault are the most unpopular premiers in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault is now the lowest in Canada, behind even Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta.

Legault’s approval currently sits at 38%, statistically unchanged from his rating three months earlier.

“François Legault is one of the few premiers who hasn’t received a bump of popularity during the trade war with Trump. Quebec faces significant economic harm from tariffs — Legault estimated job losses could exceed 100,000. But tariff concerns are perhaps secondary in the eyes of Quebecers to lingering domestic scandals, including the cost overruns related to the launch of SAAQcliq, an online platform for the government’s auto insurance corporation. Quebec’s cybersecurity and digital technology minister resigned, and an inquiry has been launched, after the platform cost $1.1-billion to create, $500-million more than planned.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Smith’s approval rating sits at 46%, unchanged from two years prior.

“Danielle Smith hoped Alberta would avoid the looming conflict with Trump when she travelled to Mar-a-Lago in January for a ‘friendly and productive’ conversation with him. That diplomatic approach was criticized, as was her refusal to sign on to a joint statement from Canada’s premiers early on. The tête-à-tête with the United States is likely a welcome distraction for Smith and the UCP government in Edmonton, which finds itself embroiled in another healthcare scandal. Smith has arguably been the second-most visible premier after Doug Ford on the U.S. file since the first tariff threats were levied, but compared to Ford, she has benefitted little from this prominence in her own province.”

The premiers with the highest approval ratings are Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador (68%) and Wab Kinew of Manitoba (65%).

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 13 to 16, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 4,009 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

