Choses Sauvages, Choses Sauvages III (Audiogram)

Are many other cities producing danceable post-punk like Montreal these days? Not likely — and the third album by Choses Sauvages is further proof. The five-piece have been making funky, psychedelic-leaning tunes for years now, even as members have found recognition via other projects (singer/bassist Félix Belisle is also in La Sécurité). Collaborations with fellow franco acts like comment debord (“Level up à l’intérieur”) and Lysandre (“Chaos initial”) are high points, but the biggest standouts are “Cours toujours” and the Talking Heads-esque “Faux départ.” Choses Sauvages III sees the band sounding as confident and comfortable as ever, while maintaining a sense of rawness and adventure. 8/10 Trial Track: “Cours toujours”

“Cours toujours” from Choses Sauvages III

